Shirley Airth, who is 94 years old and goes by the name Jean, was last seen leaving her San Juan Capistrano home on foot, on Dec. 18 (OCSD)

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 94-year-old woman.

Shirley “Jean” Airth was last seen leaving her home in the 32000 block of Via Buena, in San Juan Capistrano, on Dec. 18, authorities said in a news release.

The 94-year-old is described as approximately 5 foot, 6 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with light gray hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow and white shirt, a black sweater with white sparkles and was using a black cane.

On Monday, officials tweeted out a short video showing the 94-year-old.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

A person in critical need of medical attention

The victim of a crime or foul play

A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone with information about Airth’s whereabouts or who might have seen her is encouraged to call the sheriff’s dispatch at 714-647-700.