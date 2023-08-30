A female suspect, seen here on surveillance cameras, allegedly stealing two guitars from a Guitar Center in Westlake Village on Aug. 13, 2023. (LASD)

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman whole stole a pair of guitars from a Westlake Village music store earlier this month.

The theft occurred on Aug. 13 just before 4 p.m. at a Guitar Center located at 30730 Russell Ranch Rd.

A female suspect entered the establishment and walked around the store looking at guitars, according to LASD’s bulletin. When store employees were distracted, the woman walked out of the store with two guitars and made no attempt to purchase the merchandise.

A female suspect, seen here on surveillance cameras, allegedly stealing two guitars from a Guitar Center in Westlake Village on Aug. 13, 2023. (LASD)

One of the stolen instruments, valued at nearly $1,000, was an Epiphone 1959 Les Paul Standard Outfit electric guitar. The other, valued at more than $900, was a Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus.

Anyone with information about this incident who may recognize the woman in the photo is urged to contact LASD’s Malibu/Lost Hills Station at 818-878-1808. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.