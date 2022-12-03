Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from custody at an Acton conservation camp on Friday night.

Authorities say Juan Avina, 39, an incarcerated man, was serving his sentence at the Acton Conservation Camp when he walked away around 9 p.m. The camp is a minimum security facility.

Avina is currently serving a four-year sentence for charges including possessing/owning a firearm by a felon or addict and the possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Juan Avina in an undated photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

He was scheduled to be released from custody next year in December 2023, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Avina is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and distinctive tattoos on his face.

Avina was admitted to the Acton camp on July 13, 2022, from Stanislaus County.

Authorities with the California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Anyone who has seen Avina or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Lieutenant D. E. Foote, Camp Commander at 661-268-0113 or simply call 911.