Authorities searching for man who fell overboard vessel near Catalina Island

Crews were searching for a man who fell overboard from a ship near Catalina Island Thursday evening, officials said.

Just before 6 p.m., authorities received a call about a man who fell off the Jet Cat Express near Catalina Island, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The man was identified only as being Black, and authorities say he is wearing a white sweatshirt.

Sky5 was over the scene as the Coast Guard, L.A. County Lifeguards, a dive team and a helicopter were responding to look for the man.

The Jet Cat Express vessel operates as a privately owned passenger ferry, transporting passengers from the Los Angeles area to Catalina Island.

