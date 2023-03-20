The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who opened fire during a locally organized dog show in Oxnard earlier this month.

The shooting happened on the evening of March 4, on the 2000 block of East Pleasant Valley Road in Oxnard.

Ventura County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and determined that an unidentified man pulled out a firearm and began shooting at attendants of a French bulldog dog show.

The Sheriff’s Department did not specify if anyone was injured in the shooting.

The suspect has been described only as a Hispanic male. He remains outstanding and authorities are asking for the public’s help for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Detective Javier Chavez at 805-384-4725. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.