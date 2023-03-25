Annahi Tejeda as seen in this undated photo. (LASD)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl from Pico Rivera after she was last seen leaving her residence on Thursday.

Annahi Tejeda was last seen on March 22 at around 11:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of Gallatin Road near Rosemead Boulevard in Pico Rivera. Soon after, surveillance video showed her in the area of Beverly Boulevard and Poplar Avenue in Montebello.

Tejeda is a 5-foot, 2-inch Hispanic girl with black, shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray or white sweatpants.

She attends middle school in Rosemead, where she has “an impeccable attendance record and maintains a 4.0 GPA,” according to LASD.

A news conference including LASD Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station Detectives and Tejeda’s family will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the front entrance of the Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station, located at 6631 Passons Blvd. in Pico Rivera. The press conference will be streamed live on the LASD’s Instagram page.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station at 562-949-2421.