Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk 72-year-old woman.

Norma Lidia Morales, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, was last seen Monday at around 2:30 a.m. in the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

Morales is a Hispanic woman, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red floral shirt, teal blanket and no shoes, according to a Sheriff’s Department bulletin,

Anyone with possible information about her whereabouts is urged to contact LASD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.