A search is underway for a convicted carjacker who walked away from a Los Angeles reentry program Saturday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced that Oscar Orozco, 34, walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program facility around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

In June 2021, Orozco was sentenced to 12 years for carjacking with the use of a firearm, CDCR officials said. While incarcerated, he was also convicted of drug charges in Kern County.

Orozco was transferred to the reentry program in February and was set to be released from custody in February 2023.

Orozco is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and gray pants cut off into shorts.

Anyone with information about his locations is urged to immediately contact local law enforcement or call 911.

The Male Community Reentry Program allows eligible state prison inmates to served the final portion of their sentence in a reentry facility. The program aims to give offenders the opportunity to re-integrate into society and gets them in contact with social services to make that transition go smoothly.

Over the last 45 years, 99 percent of all offenders who have walked away from programs like MCRP have been successfully apprehended, CDCR said.