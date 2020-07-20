Authorities searching for pedestrian who caused deadly crash in Stanton

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department pleaded for the public’s help Sunday finding a man crossed a street in Stanton, causing a crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Witnesses said the pedestrian was outside of a crosswalk when he walked across the northbound side of Beach Boulevard near Katella Avenue just before 10 a.m. Sunday, “causing oncoming vehicles to brake abruptly,” the department said in a statement. It’s unclear if the pedestrian was crossing illegally at the time.

“The vehicles were able to avoid colliding with the pedestrian, but a motorcyclist collided with the rear of one of the vehicles,” the statement reads.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said. His identity has not been released, and officials have only described him as a man in his 50s.

Now, authorities are searching for the pedestrian involved in the crash, who left before law enforcement arrived. He is described by sheriff’s officials as a man believed to be either white or Hispanic with black hair, scruffy facial hair and a thin build.

He stands about 6 feet tall and is believed to be 30 to 35 years old, officials said. He was wearing a white shirt and black pants at the time.

The department said traffic investigators need to speak with the pedestrian.

Anyone with information can reach Orange County investigators at 714-647-7000.