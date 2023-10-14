Authorities searching for suspect after man struck, killed in Compton

A man was struck by a car in Compton early Saturday night, and police are now searching for the driver who failed to stop and identify themselves.

According to CHP, units responded to the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Avalon Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m. after reports of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian.

Upon arriving, officers discovered the male victim and pronounced him deceased at the scene, authorities said.

A man was struck by a car in Compton, CA on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (KTLA)

Footage from Sky5 captured three CHP units surrounding a body underneath a white sheet as officers begin to scour the area for clues.

No suspect or vehicle description was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.