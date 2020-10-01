Authorities searching for woman suspected in apparent kidnapping attempt of teen girl in Lake Forest

An investigation is underway after the apparent attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in Lake Forest, officials said Wednesday.

A sketch released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department shows a woman suspected in an apparent kidnapping attempt of a teen girl in Lake Forest on Sept. 29, 2020.

The teenage girl was walking home from school near Lake Forest Drive and Serrano Road Tuesday around 12:35 p.m. when a female driver pulled up next to her, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

The driver said the girl’s mother had been taken to the hospital and told her to get inside the vehicle, the teen told deputies.

The girl refused to get into the car and the woman ended up driving away.

The woman is being described as white, in her mid-40s, with black or dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing sunglasses and driving a newer model black sedan with an unknown license plate, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000.