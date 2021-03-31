Authorities seek additional victims after arresting man accused of touching girls at Apple Valley park

Jose Abel Orellana is seen in an undated booking photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department on March 31, 2021.

A man was arrested after three young girls reported Tuesday that a stranger approached and tried to touch them at an Apple Valley park, officials said Wednesday.

Around 8:30 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to Civic Center Park at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway, for a report about a person attempting to touch two female juveniles, the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, the deputy learned that around 4 p.m. that day, two girls, 11 and 12 years old, were near a restroom at the park when they were approached by a man, later identified as Jose Abel Orellana, 60.

Orellana allegedly asked the girls for their names and tried to shake their hands. When the 12-year-old walked past him, he grabbed a bracelet on her wrist. The girl pulled her hand back and returned to the playground.

A short time later, both girls went to the restroom again and were approached by Orellana a second time. He asked for their names and phone numbers, and handed them his business card.

A witness overheard the conversation and confronted Orellana, officials said. The witness also took a picture of the man’s license plate as he was leaving.

While the deputy was at the scene, a 9-year-old girl told him she was as the park Monday, when the same man approached her while she was on her way to the restroom. Orellana was standing near the restrooms, and allegedly asked her to leave with him and offered her drugs. When she refused, Orellana allegedly grabbed her wrist, covered her mouth and moved her several feet before she screamed for help, which caused him to let her go.

Authorities arrested Orellana at his home and booked him on suspicion of kidnapping and annoying or molesting a child under 18, the department said. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 2.

The Sheriff’s Department released Orellana’s booking photo as investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Alfred Flores or Detective Gary McWilliams at the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463, or leave the information at www.wetip.com.