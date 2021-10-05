Authorities seek additional victims after Hesperia man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of young girls

Raymond Delgado is seen in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 5, 2021.

A 29-year-old Hesperia man was arrested after being accused of sexually abusing young girls, officials announced Tuesday.

Detectives were contacted by the Hesperia School District Police on Thursday, in reference to an anonymous tip regarding the unreported sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Raymond Delgado as the suspected abuser, the department said.

Detectives also discovered two additional victims, another 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.

Delgado allegedly sexually abused the two 14-year-old victims at a home in the 7100 block of Merced Road in Oak Hills, the department said.

On a separate occasion, Delgado contacted the 16-year-old victim and propositioned her to send illicit material electronically, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives arrested Delgado and booked him into the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino on suspicion of contacting a minor with intent of sex and for lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

Delgado posted bail bond in the amount of $100,000, officials said.

Delgado’s photo was released to the public, as investigators believe there may be additional victims that have not come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Arthurton at 909-387-3617. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).