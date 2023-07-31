Authorities with the coroner’s division of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman found dead in the city of Irvine earlier this year.

The woman, referred to as Jane Doe in a OCSD news release, was discovered deceased on the sidewalk near Mark Dailey Athletic Field located at 308 East Yale Loop just before 5 p.m. on May 26.

“She appears to be a Hispanic or Asian Female, estimated to be between the ages of 45-60,” release noted. “She is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 124 pounds. She has black medium-length curly hair, brown eyes and natural (teeth). She does not have any significant scars, marks, or tattoos.”

Investigators with the O.C. Sheriff’s Department released a forensic rendering of an unidentified woman found dead in Irvine in May 2023. (OCSD)

Authorities also said that the woman, whose cause of death is still pending, may have been experiencing homelessness at the time of her death.

Anyone with information relating to the woman’s identity is encouraged to contact the OCSD’s coroner division at 714-647-7400 and reference case number 23-03133-BK.