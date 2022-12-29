Authorities are seeking help in the unsolved murder of an Orange County man found stabbed to death in 1993.

The victim was identified as Alan Jay Schwalbe, 61, by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

On Aug. 11, 1993, Schwalbe was found fatally stabbed inside his home on the 300 block of 22nd Street in an unincorporated area of Costa Mesa.

There appeared to be no evidence of a struggle nor signs of forced entry, authorities said. His home also did not appear to be ransacked.

Despite investigators’ efforts, no suspect leads were obtained as the cold case remained unsolved over the years.

Several items collected at the crime scene were re-submitted for forensic testing. Authorities are hoping new technologies can uncover evidence that was previously undetectable.

“The technology used to process forensic evidence is continuously growing and expanding,” said Investigator Bob Taft, who has specialized in cold cases for the sheriff’s department for the past six years. “Items that may have been undetectable just a few short years ago now have the possibility of being discovered and these discoveries can foster new investigative leads. In addition to new technology, people’s friendships, alliances and associations change over time. People who may have been reluctant to come forward during the original investigation may feel more at ease coming forward now because of a change in these associations.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 714-647-7055 or emailcoldcase@ocsheriff.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 714-628-7675 or online at occrimestoppers.org