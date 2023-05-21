Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk man.

Wayne Bently Davis was last seen on May 20, just before 12 p.m., in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in L.A.

The 67-year-old is described as a Black male, around 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with a bald head, brown eyes and a mustache, according to the LASD bulletin.

Davis suffers from kidney failure and there is concern for his well-being, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this missing person is urged to contact LASD’s Missing Person’s Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

An at-risk or critical missing person is defined as:

The missing person is the victim of a crime or foul play.

The missing person is in critical need of medical attention.

The missing person has no pattern of running away or disappearing.

The missing person is the victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction.

The missing person is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others.