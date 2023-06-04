Authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that they are seeking information from the public in connection with the death of an adult male in early February.

Deputies from the Palm Desert Station responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 69500 block of Dillon Road in Desert Hot Springs on Feb. 4.

At the location, authorities discovered a man identified as Solwyn Nelson suffering from traumatic injuries, an RCSO news release stated.

Nelson was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Solwyn Nelson, seen here in this undated photo, died as result of injuries related to an assault with a deadly weapon incident in Desert Hot Springs on Feb. 4, 2023. (RCSO)

No further details about what kinds of injuries the victim suffered or if authorities believe there may be more than one suspect involved in the incident were provided.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information or video of the incident to contact Central Homicide Investigator Gilbert at 951-955-2777.