The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Altadena Station and the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team are searching for a hiker who went missing on Saturday morning.

According to LASD, 65-year-old Albert Baer Zisook was last seen near Chaney Trail and Loma Alta Drive in Altadena at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Zisook is listed at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Altadena Station and the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team are searching for a hiker who went missing on Saturday morning. (LASD)

Anyone with any information on Zisook’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Information can also be reported to the Altadena Sheriff’s Station at 626-798-1131, and the LAPD at 310-444-0701.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org