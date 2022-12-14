Authorities in Irvine are asking for the public’s help in identifying two vehicle burglary suspects caught on video smashing a car’s window and stealing items from inside.

The incident occurred on Nov. 18, at the Fusion Apartments located at 17321 Murphy Avenue, according to a news release from the Irvine Police Department.

Video posted to the department’s Facebook page shows two men pull up in a silver Honda Sedan and stop behind a parked car. The passenger exits the vehicle and, using a tool, quickly shatters the rear window of the parked car and transfers items from the victim’s vehicle to the backseat of the Honda, before getting back in their vehicle and driving away.

The Honda did not have a license plate.

A suspect quickly shatters a parked vehicle’s rear window and steals items inside before being driven away by another suspect on Nov. 18, 2022 in Irvine (Irvine PD FB)

A suspect quickly shatters a parked vehicle’s rear window and steals items inside before being driven away by another suspect on Nov. 18, 2022 in Irvine (Irvine PD FB)

A suspect quickly shatters a parked vehicle’s rear window and steals items inside before being driven away by another suspect on Nov. 18, 2022 in Irvine (Irvine PD FB)

A suspect quickly shatters a parked vehicle’s rear window and steals items inside before being driven away by another suspect on Nov. 18, 2022 in Irvine (Irvine PD FB)

A suspect quickly shatters a parked vehicle’s rear window and steals items inside before being driven away by another suspect on Nov. 18, 2022 in Irvine (Irvine PD FB)

A suspect quickly shatters a parked vehicle’s rear window and steals items inside before being driven away by another suspect on Nov. 18, 2022 in Irvine (Irvine PD FB)

“This video shows how quickly a vehicle burglary can occur. As a reminder, do not leave any valuables visible in your vehicle,” police said in the release.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may recognize the vehicle or suspects is asked to contact Irvine Police Department Detective Kilgore at 949-724-7124 or by email at jkilgore@cityofirvine.org.