Authorities seek public’s help in identifying 4 Long Beach arson suspects

Investigators are searching for four people they believe took part in setting a Long Beach building on fire in late May.

On the night of May 31, at least a dozen fires were burning throughout the city and 70 businesses were looted, after peaceful protests decrying the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis turned violent, police said.

Newly released security video shows suspects starting a fire on the 900 block of Pacific Avenue by throwing a lit Molotov cocktail into the building. They’re believed to be the same suspects who set fire to at least two other businesses, said Brian Fisk of the Long Beach Fire Department.

“They had gasoline or kerosene or some other liquid, flammable liquid, within a Molotov cocktail form. And that quickly started the fire,” Fisk said.

Related Content Video captures firebombing of Long Beach clothing store amid weekend protests, looting Video

There were seven individuals total who partook in the arson, according to police.

“Two of the arsonists we have been able to identify already, and the third who we’re considering as the lookout,” Fisk said. “But there are four additional individuals that we are interested in speaking with.”

A 20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

“We really need the public’s help to come forward and identify the individuals responsible for destroying this family owned businesses,” Fisk said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Long Beach Fire Arson Hotline at 562-570-2582.