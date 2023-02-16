The victim, Juan Manuel Montez, seen in this license photo, was known to frequent the Highland Avenue, near Del Rosa Avenue, in San Bernardino (SBSD)

Officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help after a 33-year-old man was found dead in a flood control channel last week.

Deputies responded to the flood control channel near the 1900 block of Del Rosa Avenue in San Bernardino at around 1 p.m. on Feb 10.

At the scene, deputies discovered the deceased victim, later identified as Juan Manuel Montez, a transient of the San Bernardino area, down an embankment of the channel.

“Montez had several injuries to his face and his head, and the manner of death was determined to be homicide,” SBSD investigators said in a news release.

The 33-year-old, who was known to frequent the area of Highland Avenue, near Del Rosa Avenue, is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was also known by the nicknames “Evil” or “Lil Diablo,” officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact SBSD’s Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be made at the WeTip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at WeTip.