Authorities in Orange County are asking for the public’s help in locating a 74-year-old woman who was last seen earlier in the day Sunday.
Sherry Murane was “Last seen on foot in (the) area of Carbon Canyon & Ruby,” officials with the Brea Police Department said.
Authorities said that an active search in the hills was underway with low flying helicopters, a tracking dog and search parties.
No description of what the 72-year-old was last seen wearing was provided.
Anyone with information about Murane’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the police department’s non-emergency line at 714-990-7911.