Sherry Murane, 74, was last seen Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in the area of Carbon Canyon Road and Ruby Street in Brea (Brea PD)

Authorities in Orange County are asking for the public’s help in locating a 74-year-old woman who was last seen earlier in the day Sunday.

Sherry Murane was “Last seen on foot in (the) area of Carbon Canyon & Ruby,” officials with the Brea Police Department said.

Authorities said that an active search in the hills was underway with low flying helicopters, a tracking dog and search parties.

No description of what the 72-year-old was last seen wearing was provided.

Anyone with information about Murane’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the police department’s non-emergency line at 714-990-7911.