Zackarey Corrales, 19, last seen Dec. 9, when cameras captured him leaving his residence in Riverside (RPD)

Police in Riverside are asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old male who was last seen on Dec. 9, when cameras captured him leaving his residence.

Zackarey Corrales, who left without identification, his skateboard or backpack, has not been seen or heard from since.

The 19-year-old’s phone was turned off and has not been turned back on, the Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

Corrales’s family, according to the release, said it is very out of character for him to leave and not make contact with anyone.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Corrales has a tattoo on his left forearm and one on his neck. His nose is also pierced.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who might have seen him is urged to contact the Riverside Police Department at 951-354-2007.