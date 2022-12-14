The 21-year-old woman was last seen on Nov. 24, on the 5700 block of Manhattan Place in L.A. (LASD)

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman.

Angel Annamarie Hayward Simon, who also goes by the nickname “Pooty,” was last seen on Nov. 24, on the 5700 block of Manhattan Place in Los Angeles, according to a department bulletin.

Simon is described as Black, approximately 5 foot, 3 inches tall, weighing around 115 pounds, with brown eyes and straight black hair.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with light-blue jeans.

Authorities said the 21-year-old had a possible destination in the 11600 block of South Western Avenue.

Anyone with information about Simon’s whereabouts or who might have seen her is urged to contact LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.