Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 33-year-old man.

Michael Gene Cadena was last seen on Dec. 7, 2022, at around 11:45 p.m., in the 700 block of South Sadler Avenue in Los Angeles, according to a department bulletin.

Cadena is described as a male Hispanic, around 5-foot-4 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a full beard and a nose piercing.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, green shorts and black sandals, officials said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the 33-year-old is encouraged to contact LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.