Enjoli Lattice Walker, who also goes by the name Angie, was last seen on May 4 in the 8000 block of Beverly Boulevard. (LASD)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old woman missing out of L.A.’s Beverly Grove neighborhood.

Enjoli Lattice Walker, who also goes by the name Angie

The 34-year-old is described as a Black female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair styled in braids, brown eyes, and has a mole on the left side of her chin. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

“Ms. Walker suffers from mental and medical conditions. Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help,” LASD’s missing person bulletin said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-550. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

An at-risk or critical missing person is defined as some of the following:

The missing person is the victim of a crime or foul play.

The missing person is in critical need of medical attention.

The missing person has no pattern of running away or disappearing.

The missing person is the victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction.

The missing person is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others.