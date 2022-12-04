The 66-year-old, who also goes by the name “LC,” was last seen on Friday, Nov. 18, near his residence. (LASD)

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 66-year-old man who is diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Elzie Lewise Butler, who also goes by the name “LC,” was last seen on Friday, Nov. 18, near his residence in the 1200 block of West 92nd Street in unincorporated Los Angeles County, officials said in a department bulletin.

The 66-year-old is described as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-7 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes, a beard and mustache.

Authorities also said that Butler has a birthmark on his ribcage.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who might have seen him is urged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.