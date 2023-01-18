The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 79-year-old at-risk missing man.

Thanh Van Nguyen was last seen Wednesday at the 4400 block of Greenbrier Road around 9 a.m. He is described as an Asian male, 5-foot-4 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and may be wearing a light navy blue zip-up jacket, navy blue sweatpants, black beanie and black sandals, a news release said.

Nguyen doesn’t have any visible scars, marks, or tattoos.

The 79-year-old suffers from mental health conditions and can become disoriented, according to a news release said.

Anyone with information regarding Nguyen is urged to call the LAPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Those who wish to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app.

The app is available on the App store and Google Play.