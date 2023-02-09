Myung Sook Lee, 62, was last seen on Feb. 8 at around 9.pm. on the 13700 block of Crewe Street in Whittier (LASD)

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Departments are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk 62-year-old woman.

Myung Sook Lee was last seen on Feb. 8 at around 9.pm. on the 13700 block of Crewe Street in Whittier, according to an LASD bulletin.

The 62-year-old is described as an Asian female, standing 5 foot 1 inch tall, weighing around 100 pounds with gray hair and black eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and sweat pants.

Lee is diagnosed with schizophrenia and diabetes. Her family is very concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about Lee’s whereabouts is urged to contact LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.