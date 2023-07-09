Keith John Robbins, 61, was last seen on July 5 in Cerritos. (LASD)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk 61-year-old man missing out of the Cerritos area, authorities announced Sunday.

Keith John Robbins, who is also known as “Keefers,” was last seen on July 5 at 11 p.m. in the 11600 block of Gonsalves Street in Cerritos, according to the LASD missing person bulletin.

Robbins, a resident of L.A. County, is described as a white male who stands 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, a goatee and has missing teeth.

The 61-year-old may have been driving a blue 2023 Kia Soul with California license plate 9EUF515.

“There is concern for this missing person’s well-being,” the release noted.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-251-7434. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

An at-risk missing person is defined as some of the following:

The missing person is the victim of a crime or foul play.

The missing person is in critical need of medical attention.

The missing person has no pattern of running away or disappearing.

The missing person is the victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction.

The missing person is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others.