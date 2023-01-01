Dobromir Radac, 72, was last seen at his Garden Grove residence on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 (GGPD)

Authorities with the Garden Grove Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old man, who was reported missing Sunday afternoon.

Dobromir Radac was last seen at his residence in the 9800 block of Skylark Boulevard in Garden Grove at around 2 p.m., authorities said in a news release.

The 72-year-old, who suffers from dementia and is nonverbal, is known to walk up and down Brookhurst Street. He was previously reported missing and was located in Huntington Beach on Nov. 4, 2022.

Radac is described as a Romanian male who is approximately 5 foot, 8 inches tall, weighing about 162 pounds with short balding, gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray pajama set, a black baseball cap and gray shoes, as well as blue wristband on his left wrist.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts or who might have seen him is urged to contact Garden Grove Police Detective Lopez at 714-741-5818.