Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl missing out of East Los Angeles.

Savannah Angel Alaniz, who authorities say is a “critical missing juvenile,” was last seen on June 24 in the 3600 block of Ramboz Drive in East L.A.

The 13-year-old is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

Authorities said the teen has no prior history of running away.

Savannah Angel Alaniz, 13, was last seen on June 24, 2023. (LASD)

“Her family is worried for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help,” the LASD missing person’s bulletin stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact LASD’s East Los Angeles Station at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

An at-risk or critical missing person is defined as:

The missing person is the victim of a crime or foul play.

The missing person is in critical need of medical attention.

The missing person has no pattern of running away or disappearing.

The missing person is the victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction.

The missing person is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others.