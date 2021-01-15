Authorities seek public’s help to find hit-and-run driver who fatally struck 66-year-old bicyclist in Riverside

Lin Tae Kim, 66, is seen in an undated photo released by Riverside police.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 66-year-old bicyclist in Riverside last week, officials said Friday.

Around 6:31 a.m. Jan. 7, officers and paramedics responded to a major injury traffic collision on Jackson Street, just south of Colorado Avenue, according to a Riverside Police Department news release.

An investigation found that a man — later identified as 66-year-old Lin Tae Kim of Riverside — was out for his morning exercise, riding a bicycle in the bike lane going south on Jackson Street. When he entered the southbound traffic lanes, a passing vehicle struck him, police said.

The vehicle slowed but then fled the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries, the department said.

Investigators determined the suspect vehicle to be a 2002 to 2008 Mini Cooper, with its driver’s side window and mirror missing, along with several pieces of side trim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Anderson at 951-826-8723 or ganders@riversideca.gov. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can email RPDtips@RiversideCA.gov or use the department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 210000535.