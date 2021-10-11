Authorities seek public’s help to ID person who stabbed 25-year-old man in Woodland Hills

The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for fatally stabbing at 25-year-old man Sunday in Woodland Hills.

Around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a call about a stabbing at an apartment complex in the 22100 block of Erwin Street, the department said in a news release.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Christopher Westley Pearson, the LAPD said.

Pearson was stabbed during a verbal dispute with another man, according to the department. Information on the assailant was not yet available.

The cause of the dispute is still unknown, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.