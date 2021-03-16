LAPD seeks public’s help to identify Brentwood hit-and-run suspect who severely injured pedestrian

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify the person responsible for a hit-and-run collision that severely injured a pedestrian in Brentwood earlier this month.

Just after 10 a.m. on March 6, the victim was walking northbound on Carmelina Avenue when she was struck by a driver going eastbound on Sunset Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The impact of the crash caused the pedestrian to fall and collide with the roadway.

The involved driver exited the car and approached the pedestrian, but then returned to his vehicle. He fled without identifying himself or attempting to render aid as required by law, police said.

The female victim, described as “elderly,” sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray older model sedan.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. To remain anonymous, call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.