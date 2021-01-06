Authorities seek public’s help to identify driver in fatal South L.A. hit-and-run

CHP released photos of a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that took place on Jan. 4, 2020.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a hit-and-run driver that fatally struck a pedestrian in the unincorporated area of Westmont in South L.A. early Monday.

Around 5:18 a.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound on West 94th Street, west of Budlong Avenue when a traffic collision occurred with a pedestrian on the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol.

The pedestrian suffered from fatal injuries, CHP said. No further details about the victim were available.

After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene and continued westbound on West 94th Street.

CHP released photos of the suspect vehicle, which was described as a light colored midsize SUV, with an unknown make or model, with front-end collision damage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigators Parilla or Komoda at 310-642-3939 and reference CHP Case No: 202100017-565. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477 or visit their website.