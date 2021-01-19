Authorities seek public’s help to identify man caught on camera robbing Oxnard liquor store

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify a man caught on security camera footage robbing a liquor store in Oxnard on Jan. 11, 2021. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify a man caught on security camera footage robbing a liquor store in Oxnard last week, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Jan. 11 around 9:44 p.m., deputies responded to a robbery at El Rio Liquor located at 2910 E.

Vineyard Ave., according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

There, a man brandished a knife, threatened the store clerk and demanded cash, officials said. He took bottles of liquor and cash from the register before fleeing in an older model, four-door sedan, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

He was described only as Hispanic and approximately 20 to 25 years old. Detectives released photos — which show a man with a mustache wearing a black hoodie and jeans— in hopes of identifying him.

In one of the photos, the man can be seen holding what appears to be a knife.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Detective Janca at 805-654-2360. To provide information anonymously, call 800-222-8477.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the responsible party.