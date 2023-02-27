Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that they are seeking potential victims of a suspect who is being charged with the sexual assault of juvenile female.

The original assault occurred on Feb. 16 in the 17600 block of Bellflower Boulevard at around 10 p.m. in Bellflower.

Authorities say the suspect, 42-year-old Mario Luis Chavez, approached the victim as she was standing in front of a convenience store and asked her where she was going.

“The suspect forcefully pushed her into his vehicle and drove away. The suspect then proceeded to sexually assault her while in the vehicle,” an LASD news release stated.

Chavez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Photos of the suspect, 42-year-old Mario Luis Chavez, and his vehicle (courtesy: LASD).

The suspect’s vehicle is a white 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx.

Anyone who might have been a victim of Chavez or who might have additional information about this crime or others is urged to contact Lakewood Station’s Detective Bureau Detective Lizarraga at 562-623-3548. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.