Police in Los Angeles are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed two people in Porter Ranch on Monday.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 19100 block of Salt Lake Place round 5 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found a 45-year-old woman suffering from an apparent stab wound and a 50-year-old man suffering from a contusion.

The suspect barricaded himself into a home and is refusing to come out.

Video footage from the scene shows an unknown substance flowing from the garage that authorities believe could be potentially dangerous. The neighborhood has been evacuated as police surround the home where the suspect is hiding.

The suspect is described as a 55-year-old white male standing at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The investigation into what led up to the stabbing remains ongoing.