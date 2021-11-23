Authorities seek public’s help to ID arsonist in series of ‘suspicious fires’ in Moorpark

A Ventura County Fire Department truck is seen in an undated image posted to the department’s Facebook page.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspected arsonist after a series of “suspicious fires” were sparked in Moorpark over the past two months.

The city has experienced a number of small fires that appear to have been intentionally set, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Starting in September, a cluster of fires was set in the arroyo in the area of Spring Road and Los Angeles Avenue.

In October, a tree was set on fire in the Mission Bell Plaza on Los Angeles Avenue.

Over the past week, fires have been set to a restroom and a trash can at the Waterstone Apartments on Moorpark Avenue, as well as to a trash can at Magnolia Park on Charles Street.

“It is unknown if all these fires are related, but it is believed that some are related based on manner and method of the arsons,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

With strong winds forecasted for later this week, authorities are seeking the public’s help to identify the person or people responsible for these fires, in order to prevent further damage.

The Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the person responsible for the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Kevin Lynch at 805-532-2716 or to report it anonymously to Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). The caller may remain anonymous and the call is not recorded.