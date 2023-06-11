The San Bernardino Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) shut down an illegal internet café in San Bernardino on Friday.

According to a tweet put out by the San Bernardino Police Department, members of a criminal street gang were operating the café.

MET officers were able to recover $7,000 and a stolen firearm during the search, police said.

The San Bernardino Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) shut down an illegal internet café in San Bernardino on Friday. (SBSD)

The San Bernardino Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) shut down an illegal internet café in San Bernardino on Friday. (SBSD)

The San Bernardino Police Department’s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) shut down an illegal internet café in San Bernardino on Friday. (SBSD)

In addition, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Wilson and 11th Streets. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be an active street gang member on probation and armed with two loaded firearms, police said.

All suspects were arrested on various felony charges.

Authorities did not reveal exactly what the café was being used for.