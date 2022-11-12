Authorities were standing off with a hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita, shutting down roads along the 14 Freeway on Saturday night.

A Sig Alert was issued along the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol, but all lanes have now reopened.

CHP says they tried to pull the suspect over but the driver did not stop. At some point, the suspect’s pickup truck became disabled on the northbound onramp to the 14 Freeway where it remained.

At the time, troopers say the suspect refused to cooperate or exit their vehicle.

Authorities eventually took the driver into custody and the onramp has now been cleared.