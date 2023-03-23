Cajairah Jae Fraise, as seen here in an undated photo. (Beaumont PD)

Authorities in Beaumont are searching for a missing woman who was 35 weeks pregnant at the time of her disappearance last month.

22-year-old Cajairah Jae Fraise was last seen “walking away from her parents” while at a Jack in the Box in Beaumont on Feb. 23 around 10:40 p.m., according to a press release from the Beaumont Police Department.

Fraise is a Black female who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 154 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a black shawl, black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black slip-on shoes. At the time of her disappearance, she was living with her parents in the City of Moreno Valley.

Detectives began following leads related to posts on social media, phone records and places where Fraise worked or frequented. Extended family members and friends have been questioned and a missing person’s flyer was distributed to local and regional law enforcement agencies.

Detectives also expanded their search efforts to distribute information to hospitals, clinics, mental health facilities, shelters and other organizations in Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and parts of Nevada. Searches were also conducted by drones, and detectives walked the area where she went missing to look for additional clues related to her disappearance.

As of March 23, Fraise would be about 40 weeks pregnant. She may be very close to or has already given birth.

“We have upgraded her status to Critical Missing,” the Beaumont Police Department said in a statement. “[We] are pleading with the public, friends, family and other acquaintances to provide information to assist us in locating her.”

Anyone with information regarding Fraise’s location is urged to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500.

If anyone locates her or believes they have seen her, call 911 right away.