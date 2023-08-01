Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are working to identity a man found dead inside a 55-gallon drum in Malibu Lagoon on Monday.

A park maintenance worker first saw the barrel floating in the water near the Pacific Coast Highway bridge on Sunday night, and when they tried to drag it to shore, it was too heavy, so they left it in the water.

When a lifeguard arrived at work on Monday and spotted the barrel around 10 a.m., they swam to retrieve it. That’s when they made the gruesome discovery, according to LASD.

“It didn’t look decomposed or like it had been there for a long time,” said Lt. Hugo Raynaga.

Authorities also added that the high tide may have carried the barrel into the lagoon from the ocean.

Beachgoers and surfers in the area were “deeply concerned” and shocked when they learned of the body’s discovery.

“It’s something that doesn’t happen very often at all here,” said Ric Collins, who was at the beach on Tuesday morning. “It’s unthinkable.”

Detectives are continuing to search the area for clues, witnesses and surveillance footage that may aid them in identifying the victim and finding a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department.