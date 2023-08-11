A man was arrested on Tuesday after he was found using social media to advertise the sale of illegal narcotics.

Ventura County detectives discovered that Demitri Ruybalid used various social media accounts to advertise sales of counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, according to a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office news release. Detectives also found that Ruybalid had an outstanding Ventura County warrant for his arrest on an unrelated case.

Authorities used an undercover social media account to contact Ruybalid and pretend to purchase the fentanyl-based pills. Ruybalid agreed to meet with the undercover detective to deliver the drugs in the area of 1000 S. Westlake Boulevard, where he was identified and arrested.

While searching Ruybalid’s vehicle, detectives recovered 150 counterfeit oxycodone pills, seven grams of cocaine, two grams of powdered fentanyl, and 25 Xanax pills that were packaged to be sold.

Ruybalid was booked into the Ventura County Pretrial-Detention Facility for possession for sale of a controlled substance, transportation of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant.

Ruybalid posted bail on the charges and is set to be arraigned at the Ventura County Superior Court on Aug. 23.