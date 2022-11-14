The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H., Feb. 9, 2021. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of cryptocurrency scams.

The agency indicated that victims have reported a more than $7.7 million loss due to cryptocurrency-related crimes in the region since last January.

Authorities warn residents that if they see a text, email, tweet or other social media message telling them to pay with cryptocurrency, “that is a scam.”

The fraud and cyber crimes bureau of the department shared the following tips with the public to avoid becoming a victim.

Scammers use the following tactics to trick people into buying and sending cryptocurrency:

An “investment manager” of a well-known company is contacting you.

An online “love interest” wants to send money or cryptocurrency to invest.

Someone posing as a celebrity encouraging to click on a link or a QR code.

A new or established business offering fraudulent crypto coins or tokens.

Someone impersonating government agencies, law enforcement or utility companies.

Listing fake jobs on job websites.

To avoid business, government and job impersonators, understand the following:

No legitimate business or government will email, text or message you on social media to ask for moment or ask that you pay with cryptocurrency.

You should never click on an unexpected text, email or social media message.

You should never pay anyone who contacts you unexpectedly asking for payment with cryptocurrency.

You should never pay or fee or in cryptocurrency to get a job.

Authorities advise anyone who may have been victimized by this kind of scheme to report it to their local sheriff’s station or police department and file a complaint with the FBI’s internet crime complaint center.