An Avelo Airlines aircraft is seen at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 7, 2021. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo)

Just a little more than two years after beginning service at Hollywood Burbank Airport, Avelo Airlines has officially flown 1 million passengers.

Avelo began operating out of Burbank in April 2021, and has expanded to 13 different destinations from L.A.’s other airport.

Since beginning operations under the Avelo moniker, the budget airline has quickly added more destinations across the country as the urge to travel continues to grow following several years of uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic.

But flights out of Burbank are among the most successful and important for Avelo, accounting for one-third of its 3 million customers companywide.

The company also says it’s been arguably the most reliable airline in the country with the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second-best percentage of on-time arrivals in 2023. Avelo also stakes its claim as the most reliable airline across the L.A. area, with an even lower percentage of cancellations and even better “on-time rate” at the Burbank airport this past year.

Andrew Levy, founder and CEO of Avelo, said the company was founded with the mission of inspiring travel and making flying more affordable. He said reliability of the airline has been a big driver in its continued growth.

“We are proud to be America’s most reliable airline – an achievement our L.A. Customers tell us is one of the primary reasons they have switched to Avelo,” Levy said in a news release. “I appreciate our L.A. Customers for choosing Avelo and our BUR-based Crewmembers for making Avelo the easy way to 13 popular nonstop destinations.”

Avelo currently serves 13 nonstop destinations from Hollywood Burbank Airport, including Eureka, Redding and Santa Rosa, California; Bend, Eugene, Medford and Salem, Oregon; and Kalispell and Bozeman, Montana.

Burbank is a popular airport for travelers looking to avoid the traffic and stress often associated with flying out of LAX. Known for quick security and a mostly hassle-free check-in, Hollywood Burbank Airport was once named the best airport in the United States by Fodor’s Travel.

Avelo now serves 45 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico. In addition to low fares, the budget airline also offers no-fee changes to itineraries, and pick-and-choose payments for additional perks, like priority boarding, additional leg room or checked bags.