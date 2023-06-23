Avelo Airlines is launching 20 new flights this month, including one out of Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Beginning June 28, travelers can fly with the budget airline from Burbank to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Bozeman, Montana.

The flights will operate twice-weekly on Mondays and Fridays, with passengers riding aboard a Boeing “Next-Generation 737” aircraft.

Avelo has been flying out of Hollywood Burbank Airport since it began operating under its current corporate identity in 2021.

The airline previously offered a Burbank to Bozeman flight at the time of its launch in Burbank, but those flights were dropped within months as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hamper travel across the globe.

Just last month, Avelo began offering direct flights from Burbank to another Montana travel destination. On May 22, flights began taking off connecting Burbank to Kalispell, Montana, just a short drive from Glacier National Park.

The Bozeman flights will put California travelers within a short distance of another one of America’s most beloved National Parks — Yellowstone.

The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is just about an hour north of the Roosevelt Arch, the oldest and original entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

With the addition of the new Bozeman route, Avelo will now serve 12 nonstop destinations from the Burbank airport.

In addition to low fares, the budget airline also offers no-fee changes to itineraries, and pick-and-choose payments for additional perks, like priority boarding, additional leg room or checked bags.

The company also plans to hire crew members to serve the new routes, including pilots flight attendants and maintenance technicians.