The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed beaches within 100 yards of Ballona Creek Saturday after sewage was detected.

About 1,200 gallons of sewage spilled near 4545 W. 62nd St. in View Park-Windsor Hills, Public Health said.

Only about 500 gallons were recovered, meaning 700 gallons spilled into Centinela Creek, which discharges into Ballona Creek.

The beach will remain closed at least until Monday, as two consecutive lab samples are required to reopen the area, but the laboratory does not accept samples on Sundays.

For information, call 1-800-525-5662 or visit http://www.PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach.