Azusa shooting leaves 1 dead, officer hospitalized

A person is dead and a police officer was hospitalized following a shooting in Azusa Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:55 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Gladstone Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Details are limited at this time, but the suspect in the shooting was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said. The suspect has been identified only as an adult male.

An officer was transported to the hospital for injuries suffered in the shooting. The officer’s condition is unclear at this time.

The Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Azusa Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

